Martha Stewart sparks feud revival, dismisses Ina Garten's claims

Martha Stewart claimed that former friend Ina Garten stopped speaking with her after she went to prison during a new interview.

The homemaking expert appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, where she discussed rumors surrounding her friendship with the renowned American celebrity chef.

According to Daily Mail, while both culinary legends agreed that their friendship soured in the early 2000s, they differ on the reasons for their falling out.

Moreover, Garten previously claimed that they simply lost touch when Stewart, who attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary Martha on Monday moved away.

However, Stewart told Cohen her friend stopped speaking with her after she was sentenced to prison in 2004.

Additionally, Cohen asked Stewart, who was joined by Snoop Dogg during the show, if she read Garten's new memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens.

As per the publication, after a confused Snoop asked about what Ina had written, Andy explained, “Ina said that they fell out because she moved to Connecticut.”

Furthermore, Stewart previously addressed their falling out in a New Yorker profile of Garten, saying, “When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me. I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly,” as per the outlet.

Later, her publicist told the magazine that she was “not bitter at all and there’s no feud.”

Meanwhile Garten “firmly” denied that Martha's prison sentence had anything to do with their rift.

It is worth mentioning that Stewart and Garten met in the 1990s while living in the Hamptons.