Meghan Markle doing Buckingham Palace major favor?

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is doing a very big favor to Buckingham Palace and its members.

This sentiment has been brought forward by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

She broke everything down while sitting for an interview with OK! Magazine.

During that conversation she made note of how big a weapon Meghan is actually sitting on, when it comes to its explosive potential.

It even led her to warn that, should matters of the heart change, there is a high chance that this ‘weapon’ could be used.

She hailed her personal journal as that weapon on question, and made a note of how the Duchess used it throughout her time in the UK, prior to Megxit.

Hence Ms Bond feels, “obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge.”

But for now its evident that she has decided to behave with “discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."