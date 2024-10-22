Lady Gaga 'furious' after 'most of her scenes' cut from 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Lady Gaga is reportedly furious over how Joker: Folie à Deux has made her look.

The sequel to Joker, labelled as flop, did not earn the anticipated amount and the Grammy-winning artist is said to be shocked.

Many of her scenes from the film has been chopped from the final cut, and the way songs were presented has left Gaga furious.

An insider has told Life & Style magazine, "She was not only irate, embarrassed and shocked over how most of her scenes were excised but also furious about how the songs were presented."

They added, "there were all these awkward shifts from violence and dread to upbeat, jazzy songs. It made her look foolish and inept."

This movie has served as a "wake-up call" for Gaga to prioritise her singing career over acting.

"it was a wake-up call that she needed. A pretty clear message that she’s a singer and songwriter first — and an actor, second," an insider claimed.

However, they added that although Gaga has "made numerous critically acclaimed movies before this flop, but they don’t make up for this embarrassment."

According to source this movie has made the singer look "like an amateur."