Martha Stewart makes a 'shocking'' confession about her relationship with ex-husband

Martha Stewart recently opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Andrew “Andy” Stewart.

Whiling having a conversation with People magazine at the New York premiere of her forthcoming documentary Martha on October 21, the 83-year-old actress confessed that it has been 20 years since she last spoke to Andrew.

She revealed this when the interviewer asked if Andrew had seen the documentary, saying, “The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven't talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly.”

Notably, Martha’s comments came to light after her admission of unfaithfulness to Andrew in the trailer of her upcoming documentary.

In a preview clip, the documentary’s producer asked, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” to which she chimed by articulating, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Moreover, the businesswoman had reflected on the impact of her divorce back in 202O while talking to the same outlet.

She then noted that "getting divorced was a terrible thing” for her as she was the “first divorcee” in her family and added, "We haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life."

For the unaware, Martha and Andrew tied the knot in 1961, welcomed their daughter named Alexis Stewart in 1965, and annulled their marriage in 1990.

It is pertinent to mention that Martha, a documentary created by R.J. Cutler for Netflix, is set to release on October 30, 2024.