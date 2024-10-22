 
Jennifer Garner, John Miller don't go on date post Ben Affleck split: Source

It was reported that Jennifer Garner is helping Ben Affleck deal with Jennifer Lopez divorce drama

October 22, 2024

Ben Affleck reportedly leaned on his former wife, Jennifer Garner, when his wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

At the time, it was reported that Ben has returned to his vices, and the Daredevil actress is helping her co-star and former husband by joining his “mercy squad” alongside Matt Damon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer Garner is now dating the CEO of Caliburger, John Miller.

Now, a Life & Style tipster gave new insights into Jennifer Garner’s relationship with the businessman.

“They almost never go anywhere,” the mole squealed.

“And when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement,” they added of the couple, who reportedly like to enjoy their quality time away from public.

“They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner,” the source remarked in conclusion.

