Photo: Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, John Miller branded 'dull' couple: Source

Jennifer Garner, who was previously married to Ben Affleck, has been dating John Miller for years now.

For those unversed, the Daredevil actress became enamoured with the CEO of Caliburger in 2018, just two months after the duo met.

However, an insider privy to Life & Style recently shared that “they’re like an old married couple” now “except after their Netflix dates.”

“Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for kids in the morning,” they explained and added, “Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that the couple has a “very predictable routine” and “they seem incredibly happy.”

Revealing what people say of them, the source mentioned, “You can see why it comes across as pretty dull to most people in their social circle.”

“They could be at all the best restaurants and movie premieres and parties and instead they’d rather stay home in their sweatpants playing cards,” they remarked in conclusion.