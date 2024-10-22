Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial

Ahead of the hearing, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is requesting the court to make the "trial fair" by "prohibiting" the likely witnesses' claims and statements.



In Touch obtained the court documents that show the legal team of the disgraced hip-hop mogul wanted to “avoid the creation of a ‘carnival atmosphere’ in high-profile cases.”

The filing comes on the heels of a barrage of lawsuits against the 54-year-old.

Given this, his team alleged he was the “target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel,” accusing the alleged victims of creating “inflammatory and extrajudicial” statements.

“Several of these lawyers have made shockingly prejudicial and false allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors, the details of which need not be repeated,” the filing claimed.

“Each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial,” the statement concluded. “Therefore, we respectfully request that any response be filed on October 30, 2024."