Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince William with major decision

Princess Eugenie has seemingly disappointed her cousin Prince William as she is going against the future king with her continued support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This has been claimed by royal expert Christopher Andersen.

The GB News quoted Andersen as claiming: "The number of people inside the Royal Family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing.

"No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William – it's that simple.”

However, about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, the royal expert said, "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes.”

About the California-based royal couple’s reaction, Christopher Andersen said, “Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."

It comes days after royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Archie and Lilibet parents are growing closer to Eugenie and Beatrice and it is said to be causing concern for William and Kate Middleton.