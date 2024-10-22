Patrick J. Adams raves about Meghan Markle: 'Our North star'

Patrick J. Adams has recently launched his podcast, and now he is weighing in on when his costar, Meghan Markle, will come as a guest.



"She sent a lovely text message when we decided we were doing it," he told THR of his Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast.

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, “Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.”

"Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show, and she sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help. We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that," he continued.

He added, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show."

"She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me," the 43-year-old noted.

"So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that. Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible," Patrick concluded.