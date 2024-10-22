 
Geo News

Patrick J. Adams raves about Meghan Markle: 'Our North star'

Patrick J. Adam expresses hopefulness about Meghan Markle coming on the podcast

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2024

Patrick J. Adams raves about Meghan Markle: Our North star
Patrick J. Adams raves about Meghan Markle: 'Our North star'

Patrick J. Adams has recently launched his podcast, and now he is weighing in on when his costar, Meghan Markle, will come as a guest.

"She sent a lovely text message when we decided we were doing it," he told THR of his Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. 

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, “Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.” 

"Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show, and she sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help. We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that," he continued.

He added, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show."

"She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me," the 43-year-old noted.

"So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that. Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible," Patrick concluded.

Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Diddy's kids speak out as new heinous allegations mount against rapper
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Liam Payne's 'erratic behavior' began after Kate Cassidy left from Argentina
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Did Liam Payne hear voices before plunging to death? Lamar Odom weighs in
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce's advice on 'showmanship:' Source
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out video
Sabrina Carpenter makes Barry Keoghan blush after flirty on-stage shout-out
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Sean 'Diddy Combs makes his request public before trial
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud video
Prince Harry dubbed 'lamb to slaughter' in Meghan Markle, Royal Family feud
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report
Tom Brady inspired by Travis Kelce after David Beckham alliance: Report