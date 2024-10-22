Angelina Jolie sets the record straight on Akala dating rumours

A source close to Angelina Jolie has finally set the record straight on her dating life.

Despite the recent reports suggesting that Angelina is dating Akala and they are spending time together in London, sources close to the actress have claimed otherwise to PEOPLE magazine.

According to the source, Angelina is only "close friends with Akala and his partner."

They added that Akala's partner was present at "every event" where the two stars have been spotted recently.

"They all work together. Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time," the insider stated.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time an insider close to the actress has set the record straight on her and Akala's dating rumours.

Previously, in August a source told the outlet, "She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

They added that Angelina and Akala have been friends for several years and "share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes."