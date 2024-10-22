 
Emma Roberts, son Rhodes celebrate fall at Disneyland

The actress had a fun time with her 3-year-old son and fiancee Cody John

October 22, 2024

Emma Roberts spent quality time with her son,Rhodes, in the world of Disney.

The 33-year-old actress took to her official instagram account to share her trip to the theme park in Anaheim, California with her 3-year-old son.

The Space Cadet star shared fun moments she got to experience with Rhodes including the rides and activities.

Roberts posted a series of photos, featuring the mother-son duo having fun during their trip.

In the first snap, Roberts can be seen wearing a multicolored shirt, embracing her little boy on a ride.

The following photo shows a note written on the entrance of the themed park, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”

“Always the best but especially #october @disneyland @disneyparks," she captioned her post.

Additionally, Roberts also shared a video on her Instagram Stories while ridding a rollercoaster with her fiancé Cody John

It is pertinent to mention that the American Horror Story alum shares Rhodes with her ex Garrett Hedlund.

