Photo:Beyonce to return to 'American Idol' as 'mentor': Source

The American Idol bosses are reportedly planning to bring Beyoncé back on the show.

While Katy Perry is seemingly regretting stepping down from the gig after her new album 143 flop, an insider recently shared with Life & Style that the American Idol bosses would have been thrilled to have hugely popular Beyoncé appear on the program.

“They would give their eye teeth to get Beyoncé back on the show as a performer and mentor,” a source revealed.

Explaining the reason behind this addition, the source mentioned, “Ratings were in the tank last season,” noting, “and Beyoncé brings a fan base who will watch her.”

This report comes amid another insider shared about Katy Perry that “now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table.”

The insider went on to claim, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” and now when she doesn’t see herself getting recognition for her work, the songstress is trying to reclaim her good old seat as the American Idol judge.