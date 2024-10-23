Zoe Saldaña gets honest about 'Avengers': 'Wanna go back'

In the Marvel universe, Zoe Saldaña appeared as Gamora. But now, looking back on her role, she believes she could do better.



“I wish I could go back and reshoot what Gamora was going through in the ‘Avengers’ movies,” she said in an interview with Variety.

“I was not quite understanding what the Russo Brothers [were doing]. They’re excellent filmmakers, and the opportunity they gave me was of a lifetime.”

She continued, “To highlight Gamora in such a way in their films is something I’ll always be grateful. I wish I could go back and redo it so I could push a little harder."

"Because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad and whether or not she’s having this opportunity to reconciliate or to simply just walk away.”

“That would’ve been a great opportunity had I been a little more aware of it then,” the 46-year-old added

Zoe also reflected on her father-daughter bond, adding she could dig deeper.

"I wish that I could go back and redo it so that I can push a little harder, because it was such a great opportunity to play a daughter having issues with a dad."

"And whether or not she's having this opportunity to reconciliate or to heal or to repair or simply just walk away from this person — that would have been a great opportunity had I been a little more aware of it back then," Zoe concluded.