FX strikes exciting deal with 'Shōgun' maker

Justin Marks, one of the creators of Shōgun, has earned additional extensions in his work for FX after he developed the megahit series for them.



The screenwriter has been working with the television channel for the past five years, and under his new deal, he will make new material along with new seasons of Shōgun.

“It is an honor to have Justin as part of the FX family,” the studio’s president, Gina Balian, said.

“He is a gifted storyteller who is tireless in his commitment to doing the best possible work. His dedication is in every frame of Shōgun, and we are delighted to be continuing our relationship with him as we forge new stories to share with the world.”

Justin and Rachel Kondo developed Shōgun, which raked in a record-breaking 18 Emmys.

Soon after the series' stunning success, FX, Hulu, and the Shōgun author James Clavell announced they would make more seasons of the show.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to spend the last five years at FX,” Justin added. “From the production team to the brilliant marketing and publicity apparatus, I feel like FX has become our extended family."