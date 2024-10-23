Oliver Hudson regrets growing up in famous family: 'I hated it'

Oliver Hudson reveals regrets growing up in famous family: 'I hated it'

Oliver Hudson revealed how his celebrity mom Goldie Hawn's fame affected him during his childhood.



In a recent chat with his sister and co-host Kate Hudson on their podcast, Sibling Revelry, Oliver recalled how much he hated when fans used to reach out to his mom for autographs.

"I reflect on these feelings that I used to have when I was a young son and sitting with mom and people coming up and wanting her attention, and it was detracting from her energy towards me, and I hated it," Oliver told his guest Cindy Crawford while talking about growing up in a famous family.

"It would make me angry when people would come up to the table and want autographs and interrupt what we were doing, and it was this invasion for me as a young boy," he pointed out.

Oliver further added, "You know what I mean? Who needed his mother, no doubt about that as well. So it was definitely a negative experience on that side for me, whereas Kate was like, 'Bring it on.' "