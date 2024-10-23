 
Geo News

Liam Payne's ‘One Direction' family knew about addiction, rehab

Liam Payne’s struggle with drugs and substance was known to people around him

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Liam Payne’s drug addiction was a common knowledge to people around him, it is revealed.

The singer, who passed away in a hotel in Buenos Aires last week, was found with ‘pink cocaine’ in his body and Page Six reports his loved ones were aware of his drug problem.

People who had worked with him in both One Direction and on “The X Factor,” had an idea that Payne was struggling.

This comes as Payne’s sister Nicola posted a tribute on Instagram Monday, writing, “You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”

It is also revealed that Payne checked into The Priory, a mental health clinic back in July.

The Sun has added that the father-of-one under went a 28-day addiction therapy program to fix himself for son Bear, 7, and his family.

Another senior music source added, “Universal execs were the ones uncomfortable with Liam going on the road and rushing back into the limelight after rehab.”

