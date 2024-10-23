 
Geo News

Prince William helps King Charles in Australia with ‘diplomacy'

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not want to take attention away from King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to lay low as King Charles makes his Royal tour to Australia.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are tipped to spend Halloween with their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and, Prince Louis as they plan to stay discreet for His Majesty.

Royal Editor at The Times, Kate Mansey, said on her Royals with Roya and Kate podcast: "It was probably not be very diplomatic for William to be doing anything too showy to detract from it."

This comes as Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, admitted she loved spending Halloween with family.

On her Party Pieces page in 2022, she shared: "Halloween is an Autumnhighlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”

FX strikes exciting deal with 'Shōgun' maker
FX strikes exciting deal with 'Shōgun' maker
Zoe Saldaña gets honest about 'Avengers': 'Wanna go back'
Zoe Saldaña gets honest about 'Avengers': 'Wanna go back'
Emma Roberts, son Rhodes celebrate fall at Disneyland
Emma Roberts, son Rhodes celebrate fall at Disneyland
Beyonce to return to 'American Idol' as 'mentor': Source
Beyonce to return to 'American Idol' as 'mentor': Source
Shocking details about Liam Payne's final hours revealed
Shocking details about Liam Payne's final hours revealed
How Gwyneth Paltrow's husband reacted to her intimate scene with Timothee Chalamet?
How Gwyneth Paltrow's husband reacted to her intimate scene with Timothee Chalamet?
Denzel Washington says Ridley Scott 'built Rome' for 'Gladiator 2'
Denzel Washington says Ridley Scott 'built Rome' for 'Gladiator 2'
Marvel's 'Blade' takes another blow
Marvel's 'Blade' takes another blow