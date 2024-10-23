Prince William helps King Charles in Australia with ‘diplomacy'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to lay low as King Charles makes his Royal tour to Australia.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are tipped to spend Halloween with their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and, Prince Louis as they plan to stay discreet for His Majesty.

Royal Editor at The Times, Kate Mansey, said on her Royals with Roya and Kate podcast: "It was probably not be very diplomatic for William to be doing anything too showy to detract from it."

This comes as Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, admitted she loved spending Halloween with family.

On her Party Pieces page in 2022, she shared: "Halloween is an Autumnhighlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”