King Charles gets ‘glorious sunshine' from Australians after drama

King Charles III Australia tour has been branded a success by Piers Morgan

October 23, 2024

King Charles III Australia tour has been branded a success amid love from the locals.

Despite heckling at the parliament, His Majesty has been able to generate crowds and praises throughout his visit, says former GMB host Piers Morgan.

He said: “Aussie people didn’t get the royal-bashing memo, and in a stunning outpouring of joyful support, out they came in huge numbers at the iconic Sydney Opera House to pay tribute to King Charles and Queen Camilla on the final day of their short but historic trip.”

Piers mentions in The Sun: “More than 10,000 people from all over the country appeared in glorious sunshine to greet their royal visitors, far more than had been anticipated, and to be honest, far more than I feared would be the case.”

“It was the first by a British monarch since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and many doom-sayers assumed that royal popularity would have inevitably plummeted around the world without the late, great rock of the Monarchy,” adds Piers.

“Especially in Commonwealth countries like Australia where the nasty whiff of republicanism has grown more pungent in recent years. 

But as these jubilant crowds proved, they were all spectacularly wrong,” he noted.

