Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about 'Grief and Sadness' of empty nesting

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how her life has changed since her children have moved out of the nest.



The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to do some fun 'QnA' session with her fans.

One of her followers asked referring to her children, "How's life as a free bird?"

"Thank you for asking," the actress answered with a video. "It's very different. I have waves of grief and sadness."

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares two children, a 20-year-old Apple and an 18-year-old son Moses, with her ex husband Chris Martin.

"I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids," the Goop founder continued.

"Like, a little more space and imagination, maybe. A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that," the Iron Man 3 actress explained.

"So, it's evolving. It's interesting," she added.