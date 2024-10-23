 
Geo News

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about 'Grief and Sadness' of empty nesting

The actress is a mom to two children, a son and a daughter

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Grief and Sadness of empty nesting
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about 'Grief and Sadness' of empty nesting

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how her life has changed since her children have moved out of the nest.

The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to do some fun 'QnA' session with her fans.

One of her followers asked referring to her children, "How's life as a free bird?"

"Thank you for asking," the actress answered with a video. "It's very different. I have waves of grief and sadness."

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares two children, a 20-year-old Apple and an 18-year-old son Moses, with her ex husband Chris Martin.

"I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids," the Goop founder continued.

"Like, a little more space and imagination, maybe. A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that," the Iron Man 3 actress explained.

"So, it's evolving. It's interesting," she added.

Zach Baryan's ex Brianna Chickenfry speaks out after 'heartbreaking' split
Zach Baryan's ex Brianna Chickenfry speaks out after 'heartbreaking' split
King Charles gets ‘glorious sunshine' from Australians after drama video
King Charles gets ‘glorious sunshine' from Australians after drama
Prince William helps King Charles in Australia with ‘diplomacy' video
Prince William helps King Charles in Australia with ‘diplomacy'
Oliver Hudson regrets growing up in famous family: 'I hated it'
Oliver Hudson regrets growing up in famous family: 'I hated it'
Ridley Scott sets record straight on 'Gladiator III'
Ridley Scott sets record straight on 'Gladiator III'
Zach Bryan confirms breakup with Brianna Chickenfry
Zach Bryan confirms breakup with Brianna Chickenfry
Prince Harry told to beware of Trump's ‘character' if he wins
Prince Harry told to beware of Trump's ‘character' if he wins
Meghan Markle shares sweet message on 'Friendship' with close pal
Meghan Markle shares sweet message on 'Friendship' with close pal