Gypsy-Rose Blanchard unveils 4D ultrasound of baby girl

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard gave her followers another sweet pregnancy update.



Blanchard took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 22 to share a picture of a 4D ultrasound of their daughter.

The pair first announced in July that they were expecting their first child together and revealed in August that they are having a baby girl.

The joint post features a side-by-side picture of the 4D ultrasound and an 8K photo which is digitally improvised.

“Meet our beautiful daughter in this stunning 4D/8K image from our recent ultrasound @sneakpeek4d #pregnant #gypsyroseblanchard #kenurker,” She penned down in the caption.

Moreover, she also shared a recorded clip of the ultrasound, which is set to Sha Sha Jones's song, “I Can't Wait to Meet Ya.”

Blanchard wrote in the caption of the video, "Our sweet girl in 4D."

On October 7, Blanchard posted a sweet video of her pregnant belly being kicked by her unborn baby girl.

“Kicks are getting stronger and are now visible at 24 weeks +5 days,” Blanchard wrote on a video.

She captioned the Reel, “Her adorable morning kicks.”