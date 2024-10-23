'Baywatch' star David Hasselhoff pays touching tribute to costar Michael Newman on his death

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff paid tribute to his co-star Michael Newman who died at the age of 68.

The 72-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a snap of the two of them together on the highly-popular 1990s series.

In regards to this, he wrote a moving tribute to the actor, who battled Parkinson's Disease for 18 years, which began, “Newman was a warrior....he literally saved my life at least 4 times. He did the transfer from the scarab to jet skis several times perfectly.”

Moreover, she continued by saying, “What an amazing man. He was never afraid of the water.”

Additionally, Hasselhoff also recalled directing a few episodes of the series and praised Newman's acting ability, as per Daily Mail.

In this regard, he concluded, “I remember directing him in a few episodes and he was really good. He became a great actor. We will all miss him. #MichaelNewman #Baywatch”

As per the publication, Newman was best known for his role as a lifeguard named Mike 'Newmie' Newman on the hit TV series Baywatch which also starred Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra and the actor also starred on Baywatch Nights for three episodes in 1996.

According to Page Six, Newman passed away due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was first diagnosed with the crippling diseases in 2006 at the age of 50.

It is worth mentioning that his friend Matt Felker told People that the complications were with his heart and Newman was the only Baywatch actor who had worked as a lifeguard in real life.

Furthermore, he appeared on 150 episodes of the show, which was the most of anyone else on the show, except for the show's main star David Hasselhoff.