Camila Cabello steps out in glam for Doja Cat's birthday party

Camila Cabello made heads turn while attending Doja Cat's birthday party.

The I Love It singer, who recently called called Liam Payne's shock death “a tragedy,” arrived in style rocking a sheer black mini dress.

According to Daily Mail, she teamed her look with matching see-through gloves and black designer heels for her night out in West Hollywood on Monday.

Moreover, the brunette siren debuted a shorter haircut at the star studded bash, a complete turnaround from the long bleached locks she boasted while promoting her latest album C, XOXO in late June.

Additionally, other high-profile stars on the guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber who kept up with the party's all-black dress code, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, the Baby hitmaker donned a black shirt, velvet jacket and loose trousers teamed with sunglasses, hoodie and a hat and his wife Hailey sported black leather trench coat and a navy dress, just two months after giving birth to son Jack Blues.

Furthermore, birthday-girl Doja celebrated her 29th looking like a vixen in an oversized black trench coat while her raven locks were pinned up in a stylish-up do as her bangs framed her face.

It is worth mentioning that Havana hitmaker cheeky appearance in the City of Angels came after she told Billboard that she wants the world to become “more loving” over time.