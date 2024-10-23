Sean Diddy Combs makes cameo in trailer of son Quincy Brown's vlog

Sean Diddy Combs will be appearing in his son Quincy Brown’s upcoming vlog series.

A trailer of the new show Just a Vlog debuted Tuesday in a post via Shade Room, featuring footage of the disgraced music mogul whose glimpse comes in the end of the minute-long clip.

The rapper can be seen as a doting father hugging his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, in the kitchen while they all cheer about a “Combs family vacation.” Brown’s brothers, Christian and Justin Combs, will also appear in the vlog, which will premiere on October 27.

The new series promises to “show the behind-the-scenes of his family,” allowing people to “view the Combs family through their own lens as Quincy documents his family doing various activities, family vacations, the highs and lows, and more,” per the Shade Room.



The new trailer arrived shortly after Brown, 33, and five of his six siblings released a joint statement in support of their father, who is currently being held trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on sex trafficking charges. His trial date has been set for May.

“The past month has devastated our family,” Brown, Justin, Christian, Chance and twins Jessie and D’Lila wrote alongside a family photo with their dad and youngest sibling, 1-year-old Love Sean.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they continued.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

They concluded the statement, saying, “WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”