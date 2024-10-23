 
Shawn Mendes set to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs

2024 MTV EMAs will take place in UK in November 2024

October 23, 2024

Shawn Mendes has been named as one of the singers who will perform live at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.

According Billboard, Mendes, whose forthcoming fifth studio album Shawn is due out on November 15, will perform along with Benson Boone at the MTV EMAs, which is scheduled to take place in Manchester next month.

Moreover, artists such as RAYE, Teddy Swims and the Mexican-born sister trio The Warning are set to perform at the award ceremony, which is an annual event honouring artists and music in pop culture.

The news comes few days after Mendes reflected on growing older and feeling more at ease with himself in an interview with Interview magazine.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter told his fellow musician John Mayer that his upcoming album helped him find himself. "It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone," the There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer said.

The Senorita hitmaker further noted, "I think within finding yourself, there’s humour. There’s not taking myself so seriously. I don’t feel like I’m waking up every day and stepping into the role of Shawn. I feel like I’m just waking up as him."

