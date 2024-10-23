 
Justin Timberlake gives another upsetting update about his concerts

Justin Timberlake shares yet another upsetting news related to his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’

October 23, 2024

Justin Timberlake has announced that he has postponed six shows of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour as he is taking time off for the next two weeks.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans in which he revealed that he won’t be back on stage until November 8, 2024.

Timberlake began, “Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis.”

He continued, I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2.”

The Grammy winner concluded, saying, ”Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you – JT.”

According to his Instagram post, Timberlake, will bring his Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Fiserv Forum on February 22, 2025 instead of October 28.

His six shows which were scheduled to take place in Chicago; Detroit; St. Paul, Minnesota; Columbus, Ohio; and Grand Rapids, Michigan will now occur between February 14 and 27.

The news of Timberlake cancelling the shows comes a couple weeks after he had to postpone another show on the tour.

The Mirrors singer also revealed the reason for canceling his show, citing his injury as the reason.

