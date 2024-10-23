King Charles sends strong message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with major snub

King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle with a major snub.

King Charles, during his first Australia trip as monarch, had a moment of reflection at the ‘For our Country’ Memorial to acknowledge the deep connection that First Nation Australians have with their land and the role they continue to play in defending it.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared photo of the monarch and queen saying, “We remember the service and sacrifice of all Australians who have died during war.

“Since 1941, when the @AWMemorial was built, almost every royal visit to Australia, has featured a formal wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Solider.”

“Their Majesties are the first members of the Royal Family who have been able to formally acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Veterans at this new memorial.”

Later, they also shared a photo collage of late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philips from their visit to Australia in 2000, King Charles and Camilla’s pic from their 2012 and Kate Middleton and Prince William’s photo from their 2014 trip.

However, King Charles snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by not sharing their photo as they had also visited Australia when they were working royals back in 2018.

In October 2018, Meghan and Harry went on a 16-day trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

With the latest snub, King Charles has apparently sent a strong message to Harry that they are not the part of working royal family members despite holding the duke and duchess titles.