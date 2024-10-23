Meghan Markle's planning turn Prince Harry into her lamb for the slaughter

Prince Harry has just been warned about turning into a lamb to the slaughter for his wife Meghan Markle.

Former Vanity Fair editor, and royal author Tina Brown made these accusations against the Duke’s wife.

She made her thoughts down, while speaking to Fox News Digital.

During her chat with the outlet, the author said, “He’s so naïve and really… unschooled in the ways of the world.”

“Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant.”

However she did note that, “The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”

Before signing off though she issued a bit of a warning to royal fans and said that in terms of his marriage and its effects on the prince, the expert even went as far as to call the entire situation, a “lamb to the slaughter in this situation.”