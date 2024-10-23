 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's planning turn Prince Harry into her lamb for the slaughter

Prince Harry is becoming more of a lamb to the slaughter it appears

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Meghan Markles planning turn Prince Harry into her lamb for the slaughter
Meghan Markle's planning turn Prince Harry into her lamb for the slaughter

Prince Harry has just been warned about turning into a lamb to the slaughter for his wife Meghan Markle.

Former Vanity Fair editor, and royal author Tina Brown made these accusations against the Duke’s wife.

She made her thoughts down, while speaking to Fox News Digital.

During her chat with the outlet, the author said, “He’s so naïve and really… unschooled in the ways of the world.”

“Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant.”

However she did note that, “The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person.”

Before signing off though she issued a bit of a warning to royal fans and said that in terms of his marriage and its effects on the prince, the expert even went as far as to call the entire situation, a “lamb to the slaughter in this situation.”

Liam Payne's father likely to extend his stay in Argentina
Liam Payne's father likely to extend his stay in Argentina
Justin Timberlake gives another upsetting update about his concerts
Justin Timberlake gives another upsetting update about his concerts
Shawn Mendes set to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs
Shawn Mendes set to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs
Katie Price addresses rumours of 'flashing' at famous politician
Katie Price addresses rumours of 'flashing' at famous politician
Sean Diddy Combs makes cameo in trailer of son Quincy Brown's vlog
Sean Diddy Combs makes cameo in trailer of son Quincy Brown's vlog
Lady Gaga makes major career update post flop 'Joker: Folie à Deux' performance
Lady Gaga makes major career update post flop 'Joker: Folie à Deux' performance
Nick Cannon gives shocking take on Diddy scandal
Nick Cannon gives shocking take on Diddy scandal
Hayden Panettiere steps out for casual outing in NYC
Hayden Panettiere steps out for casual outing in NYC