Wedding Alert! Royal family makes big announcement

Prince Alois and Princess Sophie are also the parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus

October 23, 2024

Prince Alois and Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Princess Marie Caroline to Venezuelan Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer.

As per the Hello Magazine, Princess Marie Caroline, 28, who is the second child of Prince Alois and Sophie, is not in line to the Liechtensteiner throne, and works in the fashion industry in London.

Marie’s husband-to-be is in Investment Management.

The outlet further reported Marie will be the first of Alois and Sophie's four children to wed.

Prince Alois and Sophie of Liechtenstein are also the parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.

According to the royal family, Princess Marie Caroline was born in October 1996, and is the second child of the Hereditary Prince and Princess.

She currently lives in London and works in the fashion industry.

The royal family also announced the wedding is planned for late summer of 2025.

