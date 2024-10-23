 
Prince Harry regressing into a child around Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is being called out for his child-like attitude and behavior with Meghan Markle

Web Desk
October 23, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for becoming a child with Meghan Markle.

Comments, accusations, observations and the overall claims have all come to light at the hands by former Vanity Fair editor, and royal author Tina Brown.

She shared everything in an interview with Fox News Digital and in it she shared her thoughts on Prince Harry’s situation in the US.

According to the expert, “He was terribly impressed by Meghan,” right from the beginning.

“He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

But when it came to, “Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road,” the expert noted.

And “I don’t know where Meghan goes. Harry could still, as I say, make a comeback. He’ll always be Prince Harry. He’ll always be the grandson of the queen and the son of Diana.”

