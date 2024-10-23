Millie Bobby Brown gets arrested at Sabrina Carpenter's concert

Sabrina Carpenter arrested Millie Bobby Brown during her latest concert on Tuesday night.



The Espresso hitmaker arrested the Stranger Things actress for "being too hot" as she was performing on the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a video posted on X (formally known as Twitter), the 25-year-old singer put the 20-year-old actress on a big screen with the announcement that reads, "You are under arrest for being too hot."

"I am really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl (Brown)," said Carpenter.

The Please Please Please singer, who pretended during the conversation as if she did not know the actress, asked, "Who are you? What is your name?"



After this, Brown then appeared on the screen with the sound of police sirens filling the arena.

Carpenter then joked, “Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before, but Stranger Things have happened!”

“It's so unfortunate that we have to arrest you, because you are so beautiful. That s*****," said the Nonsense hitmaker, who will next perform at Kia Center in Orlando on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Millie then could be heard mouthing: "Please arrest me."

The Feather singer, who is currently on the North American leg of her tour, will kick off the European leg of Short n' Sweet Tour in 2025.