Rachel Zegler reveals honest take on online backlash against Chappell Roan

Rachel Zegler has voiced her support for Chappell Roan after the singer received backlash online for setting boundaries with fans.

Roan recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with severe depression which she attributes to her immense fame. She previously called out fans for “creepy” and “predatory behaviour” which includes “non consensual physical and social interactions”.

Now, Zegler has spoken out in support of the singer after being targeted by online for Disney‘s live-action Snow White movie.

She told Teen Vogue: “The second one loses their anonymity, they lose everything that comes with it, and that is comfort. I made a vow to myself after last summer where everything was really horrible for me online, that I would not spend a single second being uncomfortable that I didn’t have to.”

She added: “I wish I had the wherewithal to say it the way Chappell did. I think she’s brilliant. I think the people who are mad at her are idiots who simply don’t know what it’s like to not have an ounce of privacy anymore.”

Zegler continued after revealing that she’s no longer on twitter as the platform can be “nasty”: “I know what it did to me. I’ve seen women in particular be torn down my entire life. Jameela Jamil, why? Taylor Swift, why? Jennifer Lawrence, why? Anne Hathaway, why? Halle Bailey, why?”

Getting candid, she added: “And I know why, but the general public will never learn… now they’ve moved on to Chappell. F**k them.”