Meghan Markle facing a ‘rot’ that is festering

The moment where it became apparent that Meghan Markle was facing a massive rot has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward made comments of this nature against the Duchess.

She weighed in on it all during an interview with The Sun.

There, she pointed out the moment that sparked her decline, and lack of motivation.

Reportedly, “Meghan enjoyed playing the part of a princess, I think it was a bit of a shock [that] she was being told what to do.”

Because i0’st believed, “She was being told where to go and she was being told how to do it. She was taking a starring role in the actual size of the monarchy. She was just a little pinpoint. At that moment in Australia, she was in a starring role but she wasn’t really, she was just a cog in the wheel.”

In the eyes of Ms. Seward, “I think it was an eye opener for [Meghan] that she was always going to be a cog in the wheel because she was married to the No. 2 man [and] not the No. 1 man, which would have been [Prince] William.”

So “I agree with the royal commentators, that was definitely when the rot began to fester a little bit,” she also added before signing off.