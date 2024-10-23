World Culture Festival: Viewers held hostage by glorious theatre, music

Actors performing at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 23, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

A brilliant mosaic of Eastern-Western musical fusion and English theatre held avid viewers hostage to its tuneful splendour and riveting performances on Wednesday at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, on the 28th day of the ongoing World Culture Festival.

The day started with a musical play — Shakespeare’s Fool — which blended the performance of Shakespeare with Debussy’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.

Highlighting quirky moments and abrupt mood changes, six talented eurhythmics, along with actor Jan Martin, pianist Alan Stott, cellist Bob Davey, and Artistic Director Maren Stott, brought this unique movement art to life.

Shakespeare’s Fool by Eurythmy West Mainlands from the UK merged live music, spoken word, and expressive choreography, offering audiences a vivid and immersive experience.

Directed by Maren Stott, the English language play was presented at the ACP's Auditorium 1 at 8pm today.

Following the show, musicians mesmerised the audience with a blend of classical Eastern and Western music.

Berlin Nach Lahore from Germany and Pakistan, a fusion of classical South Asian and Western musical traditions, featured sitar maestro Ashraf Sharif Khan, pianist Christoph Reuter, and percussionist Thomas Rüdiger.

A trio born from the meeting of world-class musicians at a global music festival, Berlin Nach Lahore brought together the sitar’s soulful melodies with jazz-infused piano and world percussion.

Their third album, “50 Miles to Lahore,” blends influences from across the globe, creating a musical experience that transcends cultural boundaries. The audience witnessed an evening filled with vibrant fusion and profound artistic connection.A day earlier, the viewers enjoyed an impressive physical theatre performance by Russian company. Played by Russia’s Lidia Kopina Theatre, Road is a journey of self-discovery, where the act of walking symbolises the search for belonging and identity.



The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



