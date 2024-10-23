Travis Kelce admits having 'FOMO' over missing out on Miami 'Eras Tour' show

Travis Kelce admits having 'FOMO' over missing out on Miami 'Eras Tour'

Even Travis Kelce is a victim of FOMO!

As his girlfriend, pop sensation, Taylor Swift, dominates the world with her wildly popular Eras Tour concerts, the NFL star, along side his brother, Jason, revealed how he was sad over “missing out” on the Blank Space crooner’s Miami shows.

This conversation, on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast comes shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles star took his wife, Kylie, daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte as well as mother, Donna to attend Swift’s October 18 performance in Miami.

“Well, I had all the FOMO in the world with the entire family and a lot of our friends being there,” Travis admitted.

He continued, “I had a bunch of friends that were also down by the stage, that had been to a few shows overseas, and they were saying the same thing that you're saying. The Miami stadium was just on another level.”

“Dude it was Incredible,” Jason added, repeating, “It was incredible.”

Travis sighed, stating, “Man, I wish I was there.”

Jason further elaborated the experience of attending the Eras Tour, saying, “The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it. I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

“Keep killing it,” the Super Bowl champion mentioned in agreement.