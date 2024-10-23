Is model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar expecting?

Model and actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak poses for a picture as she reveals that the starlet is expecting a child on October 23, 2024. — Instagram/@saheefajabbarkhattak

Model turned actor, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, on Instagram posted a picture of her showing a baby bump, indicating that she is expecting on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old posted a picture of herself in a long pink dress, showing her baby bump with a wide smile on her face, captioning the post with a “pink bow” emoji.

However, Saheefa, who is widely loved and admired for her short hair on the ramp, later revealed that the pregnancy picture was a prank.

"Now that I have your attention .... don't forget to watch Moray Piya every Monday to Friday," the "Bhool" actor wrote in an Instagram story with a picture of her on set with a cheeky smile and the song "April Fool Banaya" by Mohammad Rafi playing.

Moreover, to clear up the confusion, Saheefa posted a video on Instagram stories of her on set, expressing befuddlement on the outpour of well wishes and congratulations of what turned out to be a prank.

“I cannot believe that this is even happening, I am in the middle of the scene and this is hilarious and I am enjoying this, I will not take it down,” she said in the video.

“I cannot believe I have gotten so many comments and my WhatsApp is flooding right now and my husband must be shocked, he is sleeping right now,” she concluded.

As soon as the "Log Kya Kahenge" actor announced that she was "pregnant", she was met with an outpour of well wishes and congratulations from her fans as well as fellow industry members including the dazzling Meerub Ali who sent well wishes for the starlet saying “MashAllah, mubarak!”.

Fans were excited that the leading lady of "Teri Meri Kahani" was ready to welcome a little bundle of joy in her life after tying the knot with Khawaja Khizer Hussain in 2018.