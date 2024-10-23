Shawn Mendes goes vocal over identity in live song

Shawn Mendes finally clarified his identity stance.

Speculations around the Stitches singer’s sexuality stemmed from his yet to be released song, titled, The Mountain.

The 26-year-old artist previously debuted the live version of this song back in August at Woodstock and has now become a usual on his setlist ever since.

Mendes is all set to release his upcoming and fifth studio album with the name of Shawn, scheduled to be released on November 15.

“You can say I like girls or boys, whatеver fits your mould,” are the lyrics of Mendes’ song that sparked a debate over his sexuality.

In a recent TikTok video, recorded by a fan, featuring the performance of the Senorita crooner, he can be heard singing, “You can say I’m too young. You can say I’m too old. You can say I like girls or boys, whatеver fits your mould.”

Previously, the Canadian musician has also touched the topic of his sexuality, speaking with The Guardian, stating, “There was a desperation for me to come out as being gay, which is such a ridiculous thing.”

“I got upset because I know people who are gay who haven’t come out and I know the suffering they experience because of that,” he further mentioned.

Shawn Mendes added with a tone of finality, “It’s just completely ignorant and insensitive of people to be on that s***.”