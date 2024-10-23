 
King Charles excitedly comments on latest cancer treatment breakthrough

King Charles was recently informed of a major breakthrough in cancer treatment amid his own battle with the disease

October 23, 2024

King Charles was happy to find out about improvement in cancer treatment as he fights his own battle against the disease.

On the fifth day of his and Queen Camilla’s historic royal tour of Australia, the King visited the Melanoma Institute Australia in Sydney.

At The Melanoma Institute Australia, which is the world’s largest melanoma research and treatment facility, the monarch met Australian of the Year Award winners Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer.

When Long told the King of how they’ve significantly minimized the side effects of immunotherapy, the monarch couldn’t contain his amazement.

"When we stimulate the immune system, it can get confused and can start attacking normal tissue. And there are side effects that we become expert at managing," Long said, per ITV.

"Oh! You do? That’s very encouraging," the King remarked.

During the visit, King Charles was also introduced to a patient of Long’s named Adam Brown who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at the center.

He asked Brown: "The treatment isn’t too bad, the immunotherapy?"

Brown told the King that he’d experienced "minimal side effects.”

“Fantastic. Brilliant. I’m so glad," King Charles exclaimed.

