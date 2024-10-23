Photo: Real reason why Beyonce will never return to 'American Idol'

The American Idol showrunners reportedly want Beyonce to grace the stage with her presence again.

Due to her vast fan base, the show bosses are considering “to get Beyoncé back on the show as a performer and mentor,” a source of Life & Style recently revealed.

However, there is one obstacle which will reportedly make Queen Bey reject this opportunity.

As per the latest findings of the outlet, Luke Bryan has some unsorted beef with the songstress, and he has slammed the Cowboy Carter musician several times.

“But Luke calling her out pretty much ended any chance of getting her back on Idol,” the tipster tattled.

Before signing off from the chat, the source also declared, “Beyoncé doesn’t go where she doesn’t feel wanted!”

This report comes as a shock to fans because Luke Bryan has already clarified his stance on Beyoncé's 2024 CMA Awards snub.

In the first week of October, the musician took to his official X account and penned, "Hey yall, I’m wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it’s been an amazing time. For that I am thankful."

In this note published after his appearance on the SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live and "the ridiculous nature" of debates and speculations that ensued after, the country music icon expressed that he felt like a "false narrative" was being spread, encouraging his followers to "listen to the interview" for complete context.

"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are," Bryan added, further noting, "I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall."