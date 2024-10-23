Liam Neeson reveals how he coped with wife's 'horrible' demise

Liam Neeson discussed how he and his family coped with the grief of losing his wife, Natasha Richardson, who passed away in the year 2009.

The Parent Trap star, who was 45 years old when she passed away due to a brain hemorrhage as a result of a skiing accident, the 72-year-old had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine where he said, “It was a horrible thing to happen.”

Richardson and Neeson met each other while working on the 1993 Broadway production, Anna Christie and tied the knot in 1994.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, when he became a single father to his two sons, Micheál and Daniel, who are now 29 and 28 years old respectively, Neeson told the outlet he then prioritized “making sure they were okay.”

The Retribution actor also recalled how, coming from a middle-class family in Northern Ireland, he said that he felt “that Irish working-class need to just take any job that was going.”

During the difficult times, his mother-in-law and Oscar-winning actress, Vanessa Redgrave and sister-in-law, Joely Richardson, offered to step in and help, “Everybody just pulled together. Vanessa and Joely were extraordinary,” he stated, adding, “We were fortunate in lots of ways.”