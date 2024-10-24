How’s Kylie Jenner's parenting different from sister Kim Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner opened up about her parenting style and revealed how her way of parenting is different than that of sister Kim Kardashian,

In a recent chat for Elle's November magazine, the make-up mogul revealed that she is doing her best to keep her kids away from social media.

Kim, on the contrary, has her 11-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok and 8-year-old son, Saint, on YouTube with 31.1 K subscribers.

"When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father," she told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the reality TV star shares two children, a 6-year-old daughter Stormi, and a 2-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott.

"It's no socials for as long as possible. Stormi will come home and she'll know full TikTok dances. I'm like, 'Where did you learn this?'" she continued.

Kylie admitted that it is "hard to keep up with the internet" and that she finds it "exhausting posting 24/7.”

"I didn't have an intense schedule. I wasn't working as much; I didn't have kids and just had more time. If you're not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind," Kylie further explained.