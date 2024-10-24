Kanye West unveils concept art for upcoming album 'Bully'

Kanye West just revealed the concept art for his upcoming album.

The artist, who is now going by the name of Ye, has been particularly utilizing Japanese resources around him ever since he has gone to Tokyo, to reportedly work on his album titled, Bully.

He recruited a rather well-known photographer to shoot for the cover of the upcoming music endeavor and debuted the shot on Wednesday.

In the art, a monochromatic close up shot of a man’s face can be seen who is squinting quite hard and brandishing black and white teeth, an uncanny resemblance to the artist’s infamous titanium grill.

Ye gave credits to the renowned professional, Daidō Moriyama for the album cover, an 86-year-old photographer who is popular for his bold black-and-white portrait shots.

The vibe of the image also seems to resemble the depth and darkness of the Bully theme on Ye’s track that was released last week, Beauty and the Beast.

The rapper, made his move to the Japanese city earlier this month and has also been spending quality time with his wife, Bianca Censori there, despite rumors of breakup and a lawsuit going on.