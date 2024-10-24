Real relation between Angelina Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare

Photo: Real relation between Angelin Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare

Angelina Jolie and Akala fueled relationship rumours as reports claimed that the duo have been seeing each other and hanging out regularly.

However, the latest report of Us Weekly rubbished such claims and declared that the two are “just friends.”

According to an insider privy to the publication, “Angelina is close friends with Akala’s girlfriend [Chanelle Newman], who has also been at every event.”

Elaborating further on the inner dynamics of the trio, the tipster shared that “they all work together,” but Akala is completely enamoured with his girlfriend.

On the other hand, “Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time,” claimed the source.

For those unversed, the rumored couple was first speculated to be romantically linked when Akala accompanied the actress and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023.

A second insider from Daily Mail confirmed that there is “no romantic connection” between Angelina Jolie and the Another Reason rapper, alleging that he is dating his business partner Chanelle Newman.