 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting competitive amid separation

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to show each other who is better amid career separation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on separate professional paths after the placement of their new PR strategy, are trying to upstage each other.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Women's Own: “I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse.”

This comes as PR guru Mark Borkowski told Best magazine: “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. 

“Harry is ‘going back to basics’ with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realisation that the couple’s ‘star power’ wasn’t as successful as they hoped. 

“They had to change the narrative,” he noted.

Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer video
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'
Kanye West unveils concept art for upcoming album 'Bully'
Kanye West unveils concept art for upcoming album 'Bully'
Real relation between Angelina Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare
Real relation between Angelina Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare
Shakira reflects on music being a 'way of healing' post breakup
Shakira reflects on music being a 'way of healing' post breakup
How's Kylie Jenner's parenting different from sister Kim Kardashian?
How's Kylie Jenner's parenting different from sister Kim Kardashian?