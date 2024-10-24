Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to show each other who is better amid career separation.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on separate professional paths after the placement of their new PR strategy, are trying to upstage each other.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Women's Own: “I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse.”

This comes as PR guru Mark Borkowski told Best magazine: “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while.

“Harry is ‘going back to basics’ with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realisation that the couple’s ‘star power’ wasn’t as successful as they hoped.

“They had to change the narrative,” he noted.