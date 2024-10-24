Meghan Markle uses her fashion game to ‘change businesses'

Meghan Markle is opting for a new approach in fashion to promote smaller businesses.



The Duchess of Sussex, who takes pride in wearing small time clothing companies, has brought a wave of change in the industry.

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander told the Daily Mail said: “I love that she is wearing under-the-radar brands.

"One of the things that I adore doing is giving small businesses the exposure they deserve."

She added: “It's so rewarding for the stylist, the client and the brand – that's why I think Meghan is doing it. Her appearance could change a business.

“When I dressed Rebecca Adlington in a small business brand for the Olympics, the outfit sold out. To be able to do that for somebody else is the most incredible thing,” noted the expert.