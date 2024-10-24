Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'

Ozzy Osbourne just achieved yet another milestone!

On Wednesday, a few days after his career’s second Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Mediabase now presented Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens with a #1 song plaque for the song, Crack Cocaine.

"Receiving this plaque from the wonderful people at Mediabase just solidified the achievement of getting to Number One. I'm really grateful to them for making the trip to Los Angeles and recognizing the song. It's a pretty cool feeling! I can't wait for the world to hear what we have cooked up for the new year together!" Billy Morrison expressed over receiving the honour.

While Steve Stevens mentioned, "An absolute honor to receive my plaque commemorating the #1 position for our song Crack Cocaine from Media Base. Nothing but love for my buddies Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne."

Crack Cocaine even received the praise of Peter Tsiolis, CEO of TLG|ZOID, who stated, "When we heard Crack Cocaine we instantly knew it was great. We all felt it was a hit. To be a new label releasing a song with Billy, Ozzy and Steve is amazing! To have it reach #1 on Mediabase is unbelievable! Thanks to Josh, Allisa and everyone at Mediabase for the plaques and special day."

The song is collaborative effort of the iconic Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens off Billy Morrison’s recently released solo album, The Morrison Project.