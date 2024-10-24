Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex

Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-have after 'abusive' ex

Anna Kendrick opened up about how she struggled for 7 years in a psychologically abusive relationship.

The 39-year-old actress revealed in her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy that she had considered her 'awful' gaslighting ex-boyfriend her 'husband' for 'all intents and purposes'

"I didn't expect how totally convinced he was of his own victimhood. I think he genuinely believed that I was, like, torturing him," she recalled.

Kendrick continued, "I was just crying, because I couldn't pretend that things were fine anymore. I just started crying and he screamed in my face, "You're terrorizing me!" But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized."

She admitted that, "It was very, very difficult to actually go, "No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff.’ I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."

At the time of their couple therapy session, Kendrick hated the way her ex used to keep him calm, confusing her about realities.

"I'm trying so hard to appease this person, they're so f***ing awful. So how bad is it gonna get now that I've yelled?" the Maine native said, noting, "Weirdly, he was fine."

Now, Kendrick admits she has set boundaries for the future.

"I'm never getting involved with a man - meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation - unless you are in or have been in therapy," she added.