 
Geo News

Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex

The Oscar nominee talked about her abusive relationship after two years of break-up

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-have after abusive ex
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-have after 'abusive' ex

Anna Kendrick opened up about how she struggled for 7 years in a psychologically abusive relationship.

The 39-year-old actress revealed in her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy that she had considered her 'awful' gaslighting ex-boyfriend her 'husband' for 'all intents and purposes'

"I didn't expect how totally convinced he was of his own victimhood. I think he genuinely believed that I was, like, torturing him," she recalled.

Kendrick continued, "I was just crying, because I couldn't pretend that things were fine anymore. I just started crying and he screamed in my face, "You're terrorizing me!" But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized."

She admitted that, "It was very, very difficult to actually go, "No, this, I think this is, I think this is him. I think, I think this is his stuff.’ I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me."

At the time of their couple therapy session, Kendrick hated the way her ex used to keep him calm, confusing her about realities.

"I'm trying so hard to appease this person, they're so f***ing awful. So how bad is it gonna get now that I've yelled?" the Maine native said, noting, "Weirdly, he was fine."

Now, Kendrick admits she has set boundaries for the future.

"I'm never getting involved with a man - meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation - unless you are in or have been in therapy," she added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer video
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'
Kanye West unveils concept art for upcoming album 'Bully'
Kanye West unveils concept art for upcoming album 'Bully'
Real relation between Angelina Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare
Real relation between Angelina Jolie, rumoured boyfriend Akala laid bare
Shakira reflects on music being a 'way of healing' post breakup
Shakira reflects on music being a 'way of healing' post breakup
How's Kylie Jenner's parenting different from sister Kim Kardashian?
How's Kylie Jenner's parenting different from sister Kim Kardashian?