Photo: Jennifer Aniston’s rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare

Jennifer Aniston reportedly does not like being the center of attention anymore.

After stealing the hearts of millions of fans for decades, the Friends veteran has reportedly learnt the value of privacy.

As per an insider privy to Us Weekly, the actress, who is still grieving the loss of her dearest friend Matthew Perry, prefers staying low-key.

“Jen is thankful for the projects she’s been able to work on,” an insider claimed.

The source also mentioned, “And charities she’s been able to shine a light on, but she isn’t a fan of the spotlight.”

“And she doesn’t love being famous. She lives her life as low-key as anyone in her position can,” the source remarked in conclusion.

These findings were confirmed by a report of RadarOnline.com from last week which detailed how the actress has found a way to keep her dates private.

According to the tipster, the former wife of Brad Pitt “is shy about going out and would rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment. She can have the lighting set to flatter her skin, her favorite candles burning, staffers to bring refreshments.”