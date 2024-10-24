Bowen Yang recalls Ariana Grande being 'in her element' on 'Wicked' set

Bowen Yang shared his experience on working with Ariana Grande as her Wicked co-star.

For a video feature by Them magazine, the 33-year-old comedian was given a makeover by former RuPaul's Drag Race star Jan Sport.

He recalled the eternal sunshine album maker’s tarot card reading on the set of the film, Wicked as Yang recalled his favorite day of filming the upcoming movie.

"Ari had gotten a deck of queer Tarot cards and she was basically doing a three-card pull," the Saturday Night Live star remembered, adding, "She was giving us tarot readings. She was very in her element and I was like, 'You should do this for a living.'"

With a laugh Yang continued, "Like if you hate singing, if you all of a sudden are so bad at it... can you imagine, imagine Ariana Grande being bad at singing?"

For the unversed, Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande are part of the cast for the forthcoming two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical, titled Wicked, that also has Cynthia Erivo starring alongside the two.

"The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths,” the synopsis of the film reads.

Wicked is set to be released on November 22, 2024.