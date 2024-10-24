 
Geo News

Prince Andrew told to work as King Charles staff for financial support

Prince Andrew is reminded of financial constraints to save the Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Prince Andrew is mockingly told to get a job to be able to sponsor his lifestyle.

The defamed Duke of York, who has been banished over his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is told to use his plane flying skills to support King Charles.

Andrew is thus asked to apply for a pilot position that has opened ip at the Royal Household website, suggests expert Richard Eden.

The ad ok the website reads: "The King's Helicopter Flight (TKHF) consists of a small team of pilots and ground support staff who provide an exceptional helicopter travel service to Members of the Royal Familyundertaking official engagements across the UK.

This comes as Andrew is required to prove his financial streams are lucrative enough to afford the repairs at the Royal Lodge.

"Andrew has been asked to prove that he has the financial resources in place to conduct thenecessary repairs to Royal Lodge," the source told the Express . "If he is unable to do that by the end of the year, formal discussions will be held with the Crown Estate about how best to move forward. It's the closest Andrew has come to being evicted since he was asked to step down as a working royal two years ago." 

Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Bowen Yang recalls Ariana Grande being 'in her element' on 'Wicked' set
Bowen Yang recalls Ariana Grande being 'in her element' on 'Wicked' set
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ordered his chefs to keep stock of ‘pink cocaine' video
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs ordered his chefs to keep stock of ‘pink cocaine'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle separation goes ‘worse' with ‘upstaging' battle
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex
Anna Kendrick shares future partner must-haves after 'abusive' ex
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer video
Lady Gaga fuels fans excitement for song 'Disease' with epic trailer
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Jennifer Aniston's rare views on dark side of fame post Matthew Perry death laid bare
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'
Ozzy Osbourne marks new milestone with latest song: 'pretty cool feeling'