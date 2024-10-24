Prince Andrew is mockingly told to get a job to be able to sponsor his lifestyle.



The defamed Duke of York, who has been banished over his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is told to use his plane flying skills to support King Charles.

Andrew is thus asked to apply for a pilot position that has opened ip at the Royal Household website, suggests expert Richard Eden.

The ad ok the website reads: "The King's Helicopter Flight (TKHF) consists of a small team of pilots and ground support staff who provide an exceptional helicopter travel service to Members of the Royal Familyundertaking official engagements across the UK.

This comes as Andrew is required to prove his financial streams are lucrative enough to afford the repairs at the Royal Lodge.

"Andrew has been asked to prove that he has the financial resources in place to conduct thenecessary repairs to Royal Lodge," the source told the Express . "If he is unable to do that by the end of the year, formal discussions will be held with the Crown Estate about how best to move forward. It's the closest Andrew has come to being evicted since he was asked to step down as a working royal two years ago."