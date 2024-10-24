Cardi bashed Offset in now deleted post amid divorce

Cardi B could not hold back and slammed Offset on social media one more time.

The rapper took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter) on October 22 and penned down her emotions against her estranged husband Offset.

"Bro I wish the worst on this man ... I never hated somebody soooo much and these bitches be so thirty [sic] to have him," Cardi wrote in a now-deleted post.

She continued, "please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy !!"

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi shares three children Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and an infant daughter with Offset

A fan responded to her post writing, "He's the father of your children. Stop."

Cardi shut down the commentator and replied, "Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death ... but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s--- ... And his family and his friends never check him that's why he always going to be a piece of s--- of a person."

A second X user said, "Yep, you still love him,"

"No I don't wan [sic] him to get hit by a f---in truck ... He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters," the mother of three retorted.

For those unversed Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on July 31 after 6 years of marriage.